ConocoPhillips (COP) and The Competition Critical Analysis

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is one of 245 publicly-traded companies in the “Oil & Gas Exploration and Production” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare ConocoPhillips to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for ConocoPhillips and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ConocoPhillips 1 7 13 1 2.64 ConocoPhillips Competitors 1582 7929 12284 271 2.51

ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus target price of $54.25, suggesting a potential upside of 10.17%. As a group, “Oil & Gas Exploration and Production” companies have a potential upside of 37.46%. Given ConocoPhillips’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ConocoPhillips has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Dividends

ConocoPhillips pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. ConocoPhillips pays out -35.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Oil & Gas Exploration and Production” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.9% and pay out 403.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. ConocoPhillips is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.9% of ConocoPhillips shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.1% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Exploration and Production” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of ConocoPhillips shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Exploration and Production” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ConocoPhillips and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio ConocoPhillips $28.02 billion $7.50 billion -16.25 ConocoPhillips Competitors $1.42 billion $613.49 million 20.19

ConocoPhillips has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. ConocoPhillips is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

ConocoPhillips has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ConocoPhillips’ competitors have a beta of 1.41, meaning that their average share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ConocoPhillips and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ConocoPhillips -12.29% -2.86% -1.13% ConocoPhillips Competitors -438.03% 4.81% 1.68%

Summary

ConocoPhillips beats its competitors on 9 of the 14 factors compared.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips is an independent exploration and production company. The Company explores for, produces, transports and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and natural gas liquids. The Company operates through five segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe and North Africa, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other International. The Alaska segment explores for, produces, transports and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, natural gas and LNG. The Lower 48 segment consists of operations located in the United States Lower 48 states and the Gulf of Mexico. Its Canadian operations consists of oil sands developments in the Athabasca Region of northeastern Alberta. The Europe and North Africa segment consists of operations and exploration activities in Norway, the United Kingdom and Libya. The Asia Pacific and Middle East segment has exploration and production operations in China, Indonesia, Malaysia and Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.