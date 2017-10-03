Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Group LLC

Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE:CAG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Jefferies Group LLC in a report issued on Tuesday. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 26th. Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.45.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) traded up 0.21% on Tuesday, reaching $33.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,899,597 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.31. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $32.16 and a 52 week high of $41.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.94 and a 200 day moving average of $36.66.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post $1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 6,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $200,848.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAG. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 19.7% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,364,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 142,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 25,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 2,028.5% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 23,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 22,314 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, formerly ConAgra Foods, Inc, operates as a packaged food company. The Company operates through two segments: Consumer Foods and Commercial Foods. The Company sells branded and customized food products, as well as commercially branded foods. It also supplies vegetable, spice and grain products to a range of restaurants, foodservice operators and commercial customers.

