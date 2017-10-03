Comtech Telecommunications Corp.’s (CMTL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Noble Financial

Noble Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CMTL. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a hold rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup Inc. upped their price objective on Comtech Telecommunications Corp. from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Comtech Telecommunications Corp. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $22.00 target price on Comtech Telecommunications Corp. and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.08.

Shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) opened at 19.47 on Friday. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.75 and a 200 day moving average of $17.13. The company has a market cap of $459.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 1.93.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $147.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post $0.40 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 17th. Comtech Telecommunications Corp.’s payout ratio is 59.70%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. by 22.1% in the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 2,574,504 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,838,000 after purchasing an additional 465,139 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. by 149.3% in the second quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 566,738 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,751,000 after purchasing an additional 339,399 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. by 127.7% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 530,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,054,000 after purchasing an additional 297,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,691,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,927,000 after purchasing an additional 224,033 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,555,504 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,508,000 after purchasing an additional 147,920 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comtech Telecommunications Corp.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets products, systems and services for communications solutions. The Company operates through two segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. It offers communications solutions, including command and control technologies, safety and security technologies and enterprise technologies.

