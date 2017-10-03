Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (CPSI) Stake Held by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department continued to hold its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,769 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.07% of Computer Programs and Systems worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPSI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,145,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,077,000 after acquiring an additional 75,815 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 924,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,883,000 after acquiring an additional 14,917 shares during the period. VNBTrust National Association lifted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. VNBTrust National Association now owns 317,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,411,000 after acquiring an additional 167,469 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,855,000 after acquiring an additional 7,972 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 230,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,447,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reissued a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Friday, September 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Computer Programs and Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Friday, June 16th. ValuEngine raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.71.

In other news, insider David A. Dye sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $87,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,786,087.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ CPSI) opened at 30.05 on Tuesday. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $36.15. The company has a market capitalization of $403.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.45 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.34.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $67.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post $1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc (CPSI) is a provider of healthcare information technology (IT) solutions for rural and community hospitals, and post-acute care facilities. The Company’s segments include acute care EHR, post-acute care EHR, and TruBridge, Rycan, and other outsourcing. Its Acute Care EHR segment consists of acute care software solutions and supports sales generated by its subsidiaries, Evident, LLC (Evident) and Healthland Inc (Healthland).

