Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP) Upgraded by Monness Crespi & Hardt to “Buy”

Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning. They currently have $76.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CMP. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on Compass Minerals International and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded Compass Minerals International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Minerals International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Compass Minerals International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.83.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE CMP) opened at 65.95 on Monday. Compass Minerals International has a 12 month low of $59.72 and a 12 month high of $84.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.75.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $228.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.13 million. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Compass Minerals International will post $2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is currently 80.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc (CMI) is a provider of essential minerals that solve nature’s challenges, including salt for winter roadway safety and other consumer, industrial and agricultural uses; specialty plant nutrition minerals for the quality and yield of crops, and specialty chemicals for water treatment and other industrial processes.

