Comparing Soligenix (SNGX) & Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals Corp (TLOG)

Soligenix (OTC: SNGX) and Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:TLOG) are both small-cap healthcare companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Soligenix and Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals Corp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soligenix -233.27% -196.47% -122.14% Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals Corp N/A N/A -73.81%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.7% of Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals Corp shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.0% of Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals Corp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Soligenix and Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals Corp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soligenix $9.15 million N/A -$5.45 million N/A N/A Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals Corp N/A N/A -$21.14 million ($1.76) -0.02

Soligenix has higher revenue and earnings than Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Soligenix and Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals Corp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soligenix 0 0 2 0 3.00 Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals Corp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Soligenix presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 250.88%. Given Soligenix’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Soligenix is more favorable than Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Summary

Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals Corp beats Soligenix on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Soligenix

Soligenix, Inc. is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases. The Company operates through two segments: BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. Its BioTherapeutics segment is developing a photodynamic therapy (SGX301) utilizing topical synthetic hypericin activated with safe visible light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL), formulations of oral beclomethasone 17,21-dipropionate (BDP) for the prevention/treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) disorders characterized by severe inflammation, and its innate defense regulator (IDR) technology, dusquetide (SGX942) for the treatment of oral mucositis in head and neck cancer. Its Vaccines/BioDefense business segment includes active development programs for RiVax, its ricin toxin vaccine candidate, OrbeShield, its GI acute radiation syndrome (GI ARS) therapeutic candidate, and SGX943, its melioidosis therapeutic candidate.

About Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals Corp

TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics in oncology, infectious diseases and autoimmune diseases. The Company’s segment is the identification and development of novel small molecule therapies in oncology and infectious diseases. The Company has approximately two clinical-stage product candidates in development, such as birinapant and SHAPE. SHAPE is the Company’s histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitor that it is developing for topical use for the treatment of early-stage cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL). The Company is also exploring studying SHAPE in alopecia areata, an autoimmune skin disease. SHAPE has been granted the United States orphan drug designation for CTCL. Birinapant is a small molecule therapeutic that mimics Second Mitochondrial Activator of Caspases (SMAC)-mimetic, which leads to apoptosis or cell-death in damaged cells.

