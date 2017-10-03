Comparing Exterran Corporation (EXTN) and Frank’s International N.V. (FI)

Exterran Corporation (NYSE: EXTN) and Frank’s International N.V. (NYSE:FI) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Exterran Corporation and Frank’s International N.V.’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exterran Corporation $1.07 billion 1.09 $161.23 million ($0.48) -67.81 Frank’s International N.V. $441.49 million 3.81 -$18.12 million ($0.75) -10.07

Exterran Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Frank’s International N.V.. Exterran Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Frank’s International N.V., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Exterran Corporation has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Frank’s International N.V. has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Exterran Corporation and Frank’s International N.V.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exterran Corporation -1.45% -5.57% -2.24% Frank’s International N.V. -35.28% -8.97% -7.39%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Exterran Corporation and Frank’s International N.V., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exterran Corporation 0 2 0 0 2.00 Frank’s International N.V. 3 9 1 0 1.85

Exterran Corporation currently has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential downside of 13.98%. Frank’s International N.V. has a consensus target price of $8.65, suggesting a potential upside of 14.57%. Given Frank’s International N.V.’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Frank’s International N.V. is more favorable than Exterran Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.9% of Exterran Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.4% of Frank’s International N.V. shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Exterran Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 77.9% of Frank’s International N.V. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Frank’s International N.V. pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Exterran Corporation does not pay a dividend. Frank’s International N.V. pays out -40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Exterran Corporation beats Frank’s International N.V. on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Exterran Corporation Company Profile

Exterran Corporation provides compression, production and processing products and services that support the production and transportation of oil and natural gas around the world. The Company operates through three segments: contract operations, aftermarket services, and oil and gas product sales. The contract operations segment provides natural gas compression services, production and processing equipment services, and maintenance services to meet specific customer requirements on assets owned by it. The aftermarket services segment provides a range of services to support the surface production, compression and processing needs of customers, from parts sales and normal maintenance services to full operation of a customer’s owned assets. The oil and gas product sales segment provides design, engineering, manufacturing, installation and sale of natural gas compression units, and accessories and equipment used in the production, treating and processing of crude oil and natural gas.

Frank’s International N.V. Company Profile

Frank’s International N.V. (FINV) is a provider of engineered tubular services, tubular fabrication and specialty well construction and well intervention solutions to the oil and gas industry. The Company operates through four business segments: International Services, U. S. Services, Tubular Sales and Blackhawk. As of December 31, 2016, the International Services segment provided tubular services in international offshore markets and in several onshore international regions in approximately 60 countries on six continents. The U.S. Services segment provides tubular services. The Blackhawk segment provides well construction and well intervention rental equipment, services and products, in addition to the cementing tool expertise, in the United States and Mexican Gulf of Mexico, onshore United States and other select international locations.

