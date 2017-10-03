Comparing ChannelAdvisor Corporation (ECOM) and MaxPoint Interactive (MXPT)

ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE: ECOM) and MaxPoint Interactive (NASDAQ:MXPT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ChannelAdvisor Corporation and MaxPoint Interactive, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChannelAdvisor Corporation 0 5 2 0 2.29 MaxPoint Interactive 0 1 0 0 2.00

ChannelAdvisor Corporation currently has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 22.36%. Given ChannelAdvisor Corporation’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe ChannelAdvisor Corporation is more favorable than MaxPoint Interactive.

Volatility and Risk

ChannelAdvisor Corporation has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MaxPoint Interactive has a beta of 2.11, suggesting that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ChannelAdvisor Corporation and MaxPoint Interactive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChannelAdvisor Corporation -7.42% -7.63% -4.68% MaxPoint Interactive -10.18% -45.24% -19.16%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ChannelAdvisor Corporation and MaxPoint Interactive’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChannelAdvisor Corporation $118.09 million 2.65 -$4.61 million ($0.35) -33.86 MaxPoint Interactive $144.42 million 0.65 -$8.89 million ($2.21) -6.27

ChannelAdvisor Corporation has higher revenue, but lower earnings than MaxPoint Interactive. ChannelAdvisor Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MaxPoint Interactive, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.5% of ChannelAdvisor Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.0% of MaxPoint Interactive shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of ChannelAdvisor Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 57.1% of MaxPoint Interactive shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ChannelAdvisor Corporation beats MaxPoint Interactive on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation Company Profile

Channeladvisor Corporation is a provider of Software as a service (SaaS) solutions. The Company’s SaaS solutions enable retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales via hundreds of online channels. The Company’s platform enable its customers to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products, including e-commerce marketplaces, such as Amazon, eBay, Jet.com, Newegg, Sears and Walmart, search engines and comparison shopping Websites, such as Google, Microsoft’s Bing and Nextag, and social channels, such as Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest. Its suite of solutions provides customers with a single, integrated user interface to manage their product listings, inventory availability, pricing optimization, search terms, data analytics and other functions. It also offers solutions that allow manufacturers to send their Web visitors or digital marketing audiences directly to authorized resellers.

MaxPoint Interactive Company Profile

MaxPoint Interactive, Inc. is a marketing technology company. The Company provides business intelligence and marketing automation solution. The Company’s MaxPoint Intelligence Platform is a cloud-based software service that enables to predict local demand for national brands based on consumers’ purchase power and intent and manage customized digital advertisements containing in-store offers and promotions to reach consumers at a local level across display, mobile, social and video channels. Through marketing automation and direct integrations with real-time bidding (RTB) exchanges, the Company’s platform delivers customized digital advertisements containing product and store specific promotions to local consumers. The Company’s customers are located in the United States and Europe, and consist of enterprises with national brands in the consumer products, retail, automotive, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications and entertainment industries.

