Comparing Bill Barrett Corporation (BBG) & Transglobe Energy Corp (TGA)

Bill Barrett Corporation (NYSE: BBG) and Transglobe Energy Corp (NASDAQ:TGA) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.8% of Bill Barrett Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.8% of Transglobe Energy Corp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Bill Barrett Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Transglobe Energy Corp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Bill Barrett Corporation has a beta of 3.51, suggesting that its stock price is 251% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Transglobe Energy Corp has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bill Barrett Corporation and Transglobe Energy Corp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bill Barrett Corporation $192.51 million 1.70 $138.41 million ($1.66) -2.63 Transglobe Energy Corp $88.82 million 1.15 $32.01 million ($1.80) -0.79

Bill Barrett Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Transglobe Energy Corp. Bill Barrett Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Transglobe Energy Corp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bill Barrett Corporation and Transglobe Energy Corp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bill Barrett Corporation -52.54% -7.65% -3.07% Transglobe Energy Corp -119.18% -10.87% -7.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bill Barrett Corporation and Transglobe Energy Corp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bill Barrett Corporation 1 7 6 0 2.36 Transglobe Energy Corp 0 2 2 0 2.50

Bill Barrett Corporation presently has a consensus price target of $7.04, indicating a potential upside of 61.06%. Transglobe Energy Corp has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 146.48%. Given Transglobe Energy Corp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Transglobe Energy Corp is more favorable than Bill Barrett Corporation.

Summary

Bill Barrett Corporation beats Transglobe Energy Corp on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bill Barrett Corporation

Bill Barrett Corporation is an independent energy company that develops, acquires and explores for oil and natural gas resources. The Company’s assets and operations are located in the Rocky Mountain region of the United States. It has over two areas of production: The Denver-Julesburg Basin (DJ Basin) and the Uinta Oil Program in the Uinta Basin. Its acreage positions in the DJ Basin are located in Colorado’s eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming. It had interests in 299 gross producing wells and served as an operator in 202 gross wells, as of December 31, 2016. The Uinta Basin is located in northeastern Utah. Uinta Basin’s estimated proved reserves are 21.4 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe). Uinta Basin has interests in approximately 240 gross producing wells. The Company serves as an operator in over 170 gross wells. The Uinta Oil Program includes over three areas of development located in the basin referred as Blacktail Ridge, Lake Canyon and East Bluebell.

About Transglobe Energy Corp

TransGlobe Energy Corporation is an oil exploration and production company. The Company’s activities are concentrated in the Arab Republic of Egypt (Egypt). The Company conducts its operations through the Arab Republic of Egypt segment. The Company is primarily engaged in oil exploration, development, production and the acquisition of properties. It holds interests in various production sharing concessions (PSC) in Eastern Desert Egypt and Western Desert Egypt. Its blocks in Eastern Desert Egypt include West Gharib, which covers approximately 34,860 acres; West Bakr, covering over 11,600 acres; North West (NW) Gharib, covering approximately 162,000 acres; South East (SE) Gharib, which covers over 125,650 acres, and South West (SW) Gharib, covering approximately 48,310 acres. Its blocks in the Western Desert Egypt include South Alamein, covering approximately 335,830 acres; South Ghazalat, covering over 465,300 acres, and North West (NW) Sitra, covering approximately 480,850 acres.

