Communications Sales & Leasing,Inc. (UNIT) Bonds Rise 2.5% During Trading

An issue of Communications Sales & Leasing,Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) bonds rose 2.5% against their face value during trading on Tuesday. The high-yield issue of debt has a 8.25% coupon and is set to mature on October 15, 2023. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $92.00 and were trading at $89.50 last week. Price changes in a company’s bonds in credit markets often anticipate parallel changes in its share price.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UNIT shares. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Communications Sales & Leasing,Inc. in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Communications Sales & Leasing,Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Communications Sales & Leasing,Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen and Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Communications Sales & Leasing,Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. decreased their target price on Communications Sales & Leasing,Inc. from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.44.

Communications Sales & Leasing,Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) traded up 1.30% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.79. The stock had a trading volume of 6,659,048 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.85. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.59 billion. Communications Sales & Leasing,Inc. has a one year low of $13.81 and a one year high of $30.95.

Communications Sales & Leasing,Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $213.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.09 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Communications Sales & Leasing,Inc. will post ($0.20) EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Communications Sales & Leasing,Inc.’s payout ratio is -750.00%.

In other Communications Sales & Leasing,Inc. news, insider Kenny Gunderman acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $48,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 266,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,192,452.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel L. Heard acquired 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.54 per share, with a total value of $100,116.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,793 shares in the company, valued at $756,302.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $297,116. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNIT. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Communications Sales & Leasing,Inc. by 2.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 45,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Communications Sales & Leasing,Inc. by 86.5% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 37,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Communications Sales & Leasing,Inc. by 79.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 19,281 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Communications Sales & Leasing,Inc. by 117.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 78,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Communications Sales & Leasing,Inc. by 12.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uniti Group Inc, formerly Communications Sales & Leasing, Inc, is an internally managed real estate investment trust engaged in the acquisition and construction of infrastructure in the communications industry. The Company focuses on acquiring and constructing fiber optic broadband networks, wireless communications towers, copper and coaxial broadband networks and data centers.

