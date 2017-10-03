Commercial Metals Company to Post FY2018 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (CMC)

Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Commercial Metals in a report issued on Wednesday. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $1.03 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.95.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America Corporation restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup Inc. cut their price objective on Commercial Metals from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.11.

Shares of Commercial Metals (CMC) traded down 0.52% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.25. 1,043,988 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.23 and its 200-day moving average is $18.64. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $15.08 and a 1-year high of $24.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 17,672.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,566,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,663,000 after purchasing an additional 14,484,894 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,837,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,424,000 after buying an additional 264,915 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,115,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,984,000 after buying an additional 497,543 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,512,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,673,000 after buying an additional 526,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,972,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,762,000 after buying an additional 115,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, recycles and markets steel and metal products, related materials and services through a network. The Company’s Americas Recycling segment processes scrap metals for use as a raw material by manufacturers of new metal products. The Americas Mills segment consists of steel mills, commonly referred to as minimills that produce reinforcing bar (rebar), angles, flats and rounds.

