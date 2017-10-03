Coherent, Inc. (COHR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a $270.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.13% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Coherent, Inc. is a photonics manufacturer. The Company is engaged in designing, manufacturing, servicing and marketing of lasers and related accessories for a range of scientific, commercial and industrial applications. It operates through two segments: Specialty Lasers and Systems (SLS) and Commercial Lasers and Components (CLC). SLS develops and manufactures configurable products serving the microelectronics, scientific research and government programs, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) components and instrumentation markets. The Commercial Lasers and Components segment focuses on higher volume products that are offered in set configurations. The product architectures are designed for exchange at the point of use such that substantially all product service and repairs are based upon advanced replacement and depot (that is factory) repair. CLC’s primary markets include materials processing, OEM components, and instrumentation and microelectronics. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of Coherent in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Benchmark Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective (down from $295.00) on shares of Coherent in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price objective (up from $311.00) on shares of Coherent in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Coherent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.22.

Shares of Coherent (NASDAQ COHR) traded up 2.62% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $240.80. 535,125 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $237.12 and a 200 day moving average of $232.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 0.78. Coherent has a one year low of $100.01 and a one year high of $281.00.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.09). Coherent had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $464.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 112.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Coherent will post $12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Ambroseo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $6,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.58, for a total transaction of $108,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,502,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Miles Capital Inc. grew its position in Coherent by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Coherent by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,966 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Coherent by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Coherent by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 812 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Coherent by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,207 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coherent

