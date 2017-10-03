Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) Holdings Lessened by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTSH. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation by 92.6% during the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 2,351 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation alerts:

In related news, insider Debashis Chatterjee sold 3,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $239,914.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,962,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Allen Shaheen sold 442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total transaction of $31,196.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 287,357 shares of company stock valued at $20,521,043. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ CTSH) opened at 72.45 on Tuesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 12-month low of $49.35 and a 12-month high of $73.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.29.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post $3.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Vetr raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.85 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America Corporation reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation in a report on Sunday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation in a report on Friday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.91.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/cognizant-technology-solutions-corporation-ctsh-holdings-lessened-by-hillsdale-investment-management-inc.html.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is a professional services company. The Company operates through four segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Manufacturing/Retail/Logistics, and Other. The Financial Services segment includes customers providing banking/transaction processing, capital markets and insurance services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.