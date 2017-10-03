Cobalt International Energy, Inc. (CIE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.32

Cobalt International Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CIE) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.32 and last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 264,252 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

CIE has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cobalt International Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cobalt International Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 price target (down from $1.50) on shares of Cobalt International Energy in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. Capital One Financial Corporation lowered shares of Cobalt International Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet assumed coverage on Cobalt International Energy in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.95.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average of $3.64. The company’s market cap is $40.16 million.

Cobalt International Energy (NYSE:CIE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The energy producer reported ($2.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.79). Cobalt International Energy had a negative net margin of 7,253.08% and a negative return on equity of 1,077.95%. The company had revenue of $13.75 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Cobalt International Energy, Inc. will post ($11.08) EPS for the current year.

In other Cobalt International Energy news, CEO Timothy J. Cutt sold 20,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $48,519.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 23,121 shares of company stock worth $53,745 in the last three months. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Cobalt International Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. OZ Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cobalt International Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cobalt International Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cobalt International Energy by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,471,488 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 141,822 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of Cobalt International Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 303,916 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

About Cobalt International Energy

Cobalt International Energy, Inc is an independent exploration and production company. The Company has its operations focused in the deepwater United States Gulf of Mexico. The Company also has a non-operated interest in the Diaba Block offshore Gabon in West Africa. The Company’s exploration efforts in the United States Gulf of Mexico has resulted in four oil and natural gas discoveries including the North Platte, Shenandoah, Anchor and Heidelberg fields.

