Clorox Company (The) (CLX) Shares Bought by Flinton Capital Management LLC

Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox Company (The) (NYSE:CLX) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Clorox Company (The) worth $13,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AHL Partners LLP grew its holdings in Clorox Company (The) by 18.6% in the second quarter. AHL Partners LLP now owns 25,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox Company (The) by 2.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox Company (The) by 10,344.4% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox Company (The) by 467.4% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 166,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,131,000 after purchasing an additional 136,826 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox Company (The) by 98.2% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 33,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 16,497 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Clorox Company (The) in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Clorox Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $137.00 price target (up previously from $126.00) on shares of Clorox Company (The) in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Clorox Company (The) in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Clorox Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.81.

Clorox Company (CLX) traded up 0.475% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.095. The company had a trading volume of 638,424 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.385 and a beta of 0.40. Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $111.24 and a 12-month high of $141.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.35 and a 200-day moving average of $134.79.

Clorox Company (The) (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. Clorox Company (The) had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 190.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Clorox Company will post $5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Clorox Company (The)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.04%.

In related news, EVP James E. Foster sold 9,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total value of $1,365,847.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,777.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Dawn C. Willoughby sold 2,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $297,804.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,242 shares of company stock worth $2,944,449 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Clorox Company is a manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products. The Company sells its products primarily through mass retail outlets, e-commerce channels, wholesale distributors and medical supply distributors. The Company operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle and International.

