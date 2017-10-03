Clinton Group Inc. Boosts Position in Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA)

Clinton Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Clinton Group Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies Corporation were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies Corporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Advantus Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies Corporation by 3.2% during the first quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 6,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies Corporation by 483.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 272,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,887,000 after purchasing an additional 226,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies Corporation by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,350,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,234,000 after purchasing an additional 27,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation during the second quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zebra Technologies Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. BidaskClub lowered Zebra Technologies Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price (up from $107.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.57.

Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) traded down 0.04% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.84. The stock had a trading volume of 29,991 shares. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a one year low of $62.91 and a one year high of $111.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.90. The company’s market cap is $5.83 billion.

Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.17. Zebra Technologies Corporation had a positive return on equity of 38.88% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $897.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post $6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Hugh K. Gagnier sold 20,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.42, for a total value of $2,200,978.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,072 shares in the company, valued at $4,158,042.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.04, for a total value of $2,651,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,294,100.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies Corporation

Zebra Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures and sells a range of automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) products. The Company’s AIDC products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification (RFID) readers, wireless local area network (WLAN) products, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems (RTLS), related accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and utilities and application software.

