City Holding Company (CHCO) Stake Decreased by Miles Capital Inc.

Miles Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,241 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Miles Capital Inc.’s holdings in City Holding were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of City Holding by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in City Holding by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in City Holding by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in City Holding by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 255,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,506,000 after buying an additional 9,413 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in City Holding by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of City Holding Company (NASDAQ CHCO) traded down 0.92% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.16. 4,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. City Holding Company has a 12 month low of $48.40 and a 12 month high of $74.90. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.69 and a 200 day moving average of $65.40.

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $46.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.45 million. City Holding had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 29.07%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts expect that City Holding Company will post $3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. City Holding’s payout ratio is 45.95%.

In other City Holding news, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $60,727.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,050.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $125,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,984 shares in the company, valued at $4,581,935.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CHCO shares. BidaskClub upgraded City Holding from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded City Holding from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. City Holding presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

City Holding Company Profile

City Holding Company is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its principal activities through its subsidiary, City National Bank of West Virginia (City National). As of December 31, 2016, the City National provided banking, trust and investment management and other financial solutions through its network of 85 banking offices located in the states of West Virginia, Virginia, eastern Kentucky and southeastern Ohio.

