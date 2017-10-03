Citigroup Inc. Sells 54,214 Shares of 8×8 Inc (EGHT)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of 8×8 Inc (NASDAQ:EGHT) by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 54,214 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of 8×8 worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EGHT. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in 8×8 by 1.8% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 12,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of 8×8 by 280.7% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 38,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 28,159 shares in the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of 8×8 in the second quarter worth about $455,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of 8×8 by 11.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 368,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 39,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its stake in shares of 8×8 by 8.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 55,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 8x8 Inc alerts:

In related news, CFO Mary Ellen P. Genovese acquired 11,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.78 per share, for a total transaction of $148,567.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 92,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,114.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vikram Verma acquired 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $149,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EGHT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 8×8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of 8×8 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 8×8 in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of 8×8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $18.00 target price on shares of 8×8 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.30.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Citigroup Inc. Sells 54,214 Shares of 8×8 Inc (EGHT)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/citigroup-inc-sells-54214-shares-of-8x8-inc-eght.html.

8×8 Inc (EGHT) opened at 14.00 on Tuesday. The company’s market capitalization is $1.29 billion. 8×8 Inc has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $16.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.51 and a 200 day moving average of $13.98.

8×8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $69.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.65 million. 8×8 had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that 8×8 Inc will post $0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

8×8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 8×8 Inc (NASDAQ:EGHT).

Receive News & Ratings for 8x8 Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8x8 Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.