Citadel Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (LNTH)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,409 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of Lantheus Holdings worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Lantheus Holdings by 1,214.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,054,170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,975,000 after acquiring an additional 973,977 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lantheus Holdings by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,478,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,093,000 after purchasing an additional 689,954 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus Holdings during the 1st quarter valued at $5,313,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Lantheus Holdings during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,396,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Lantheus Holdings by 3,290.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 429,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after purchasing an additional 416,849 shares during the last quarter. 84.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David F. Burgstahler sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $102,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,248 shares in the company, valued at $226,540.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael P. Duffy sold 20,000 shares of Lantheus Holdings stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,030,386.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 906,344 shares of company stock valued at $15,499,626. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ LNTH) opened at 18.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.37. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $18.20.

Lantheus Holdings (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $88.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.56 million. Lantheus Holdings had a net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 37.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post $1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LNTH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lantheus Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lantheus Holdings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lantheus Holdings from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Lantheus Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus Holdings in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.60.

Lantheus Holdings Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc is engaged in the development, manufacture and commercialization of diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases. Its imaging agents and products are used across a range of imaging modalities, including echocardiography and nuclear imaging.

