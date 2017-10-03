Citadel Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (MMI)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) by 103.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 31,269 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Marcus & Millichap worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,796,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,079,000 after buying an additional 313,305 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK raised its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 7.4% during the second quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK now owns 1,513,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,883,000 after acquiring an additional 104,127 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 6.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,274,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,588,000 after acquiring an additional 74,624 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 18.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 656,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,137,000 after acquiring an additional 103,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the second quarter worth $13,409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Marcus & Millichap Inc. alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Citadel Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (MMI)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/citadel-advisors-llc-boosts-holdings-in-marcus-millichap-inc-mmi.html.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMI. BidaskClub raised Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Marcus & Millichap presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) opened at 26.59 on Tuesday. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.93 and a 12 month high of $30.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.78 and its 200 day moving average is $25.49.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $180.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Marcus & Millichap, Inc. will post $1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William E. Hughes sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $161,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,174.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William E. Hughes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $131,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,823.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc is a brokerage company specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services. The Company offers three primary services to its clients: commercial real estate investment brokerage, financing, and ancillary services, including other research, advisory and consulting services.

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.