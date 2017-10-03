Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Cantel Medical Corp. (CMD)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Cantel Medical Corp. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cantel Medical Corp. in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cantel Medical Corp. in the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Airain ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cantel Medical Corp. in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cantel Medical Corp. in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) opened at 99.27 on Tuesday. Cantel Medical Corp. has a one year low of $68.19 and a one year high of $99.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.27 and a 200-day moving average of $77.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.05 and a beta of 1.25.

Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Cantel Medical Corp. had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $205.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.32 million. Cantel Medical Corp.’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cantel Medical Corp. will post $2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Charles M. Diker sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $2,643,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,114,520 shares in the company, valued at $235,208,550.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cantel Medical Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cantel Medical Corp. in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Benchmark Co. cut Cantel Medical Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Cantel Medical Corp. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

Cantel Medical Corp. Company Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. is a provider of infection prevention products and services in the healthcare market. The Company’s operating segments include Endoscopy; Water Purification and Filtration; Healthcare Disposables, and Dialysis. Its Endoscopy segment includes medical device reprocessing systems, disinfectants, detergents and other supplies.

