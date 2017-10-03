Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

CRUS has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut Cirrus Logic from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum reissued a hold rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cirrus Logic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Pacific Crest restated an overweight rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.83.

Shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ CRUS) traded down 1.33% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.30. 104,788 shares of the company were exchanged. Cirrus Logic has a one year low of $49.05 and a one year high of $71.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.01.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $320.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.32 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 17.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post $4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Randolph K. Carlson sold 53,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $3,045,257.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,556,831.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Brannan sold 21,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $1,184,870.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,153 shares of company stock worth $5,512,856 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 357,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,401,000 after purchasing an additional 120,909 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 105.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 57,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 29,253 shares during the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3,884.7% in the second quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 494,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 482,058 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 24,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the second quarter worth approximately $596,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc is engaged in providing integrated circuits (ICs) for audio and voice signal processing applications. The Company develops analog and mixed-signal ICs for a range of customers. The Company offers two product lines: Portable Audio, and Non-Portable Audio and Other. The Company’s primary facility housing engineering, sales and marketing, and administration functions is located in Austin, Texas.

