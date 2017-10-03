Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS) Holdings Trimmed by Aviance Capital Management LLC

Aviance Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 5.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.5% during the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4,831.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,299,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,964 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the first quarter valued at $878,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 76.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ CRUS) traded down 1.25% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,758 shares. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.05 and a 52 week high of $71.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.43.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $320.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.32 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 17.38%. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post $4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Christine King sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $287,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,170.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Sherman sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total value of $85,215.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,864.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,153 shares of company stock valued at $5,512,856. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.83.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc is engaged in providing integrated circuits (ICs) for audio and voice signal processing applications. The Company develops analog and mixed-signal ICs for a range of customers. The Company offers two product lines: Portable Audio, and Non-Portable Audio and Other. The Company’s primary facility housing engineering, sales and marketing, and administration functions is located in Austin, Texas.

