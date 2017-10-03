Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Holdings Held by Weik Investment Services Inc.

Weik Investment Services Inc. continued to hold its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Weik Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XEC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cimarex Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,899,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $930,634,000 after purchasing an additional 64,420 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,512,811 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $706,278,000 after purchasing an additional 371,390 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,301,133 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $633,445,000 after purchasing an additional 290,405 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,224,735 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $397,166,000 after purchasing an additional 59,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,063,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $381,992,000 after buying an additional 307,581 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XEC. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $143.00 target price on shares of Cimarex Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cimarex Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.19.

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) traded down 0.53% on Tuesday, hitting $115.39. The stock had a trading volume of 219,079 shares. Cimarex Energy Co has a 52 week low of $89.49 and a 52 week high of $146.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.17.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $456.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.52 million. Cimarex Energy had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 13.29%. Cimarex Energy’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co will post $4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.03%.

In other news, VP Joseph R. Albi sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total value of $272,305.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas E. Jorden sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $254,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,299 shares of company stock worth $2,204,271 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company operates in exploration and production (E&P) segment. Its operations are located in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. Its E&P activities take place primarily in two areas: the Permian Basin and the Mid-Continent region.

