Cibc World Markets Corp Invests $960,000 in Shire PLC (SHPG)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Shire PLC (NASDAQ:SHPG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHPG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Shire PLC by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,542,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,773,000 after buying an additional 13,665 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Shire PLC by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,510,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,577,000 after buying an additional 194,059 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Shire PLC by 4,217.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,433,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,755,000 after buying an additional 1,400,275 shares during the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shire PLC by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,854,000 after buying an additional 132,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Shire PLC by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,326,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,049,000 after buying an additional 218,291 shares during the last quarter. 19.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shire PLC (NASDAQ:SHPG) opened at 156.27 on Tuesday. Shire PLC has a 12-month low of $139.36 and a 12-month high of $198.58.

Shire PLC (NASDAQ:SHPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by ($0.29). Shire PLC had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 4.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shire PLC will post $14.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.1527 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Shire PLC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.07%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SHPG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $222.00 target price on Shire PLC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Shire PLC from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price target (down from $239.00) on shares of Shire PLC in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $218.00 price target on Shire PLC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Shire PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.08.

About Shire PLC

Shire plc is a biotech company focused on serving people with rare diseases and other specialized conditions. The Company’s segment is engaged in research, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of specialist medicines. It focuses its development resources on projects in various therapeutic areas (TAs), including Neuroscience, Ophthalmology, Hematology, Oncology, Immunology, Gastrointestinal (GI)/Metabolic/Endocrinology Diseases.

