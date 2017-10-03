Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 3,838 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 46.2% in the second quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. now owns 112,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after acquiring an additional 35,467 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 1st quarter valued at $492,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 168.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,831,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 600,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,942,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) opened at 44.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.76. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $62.82.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 71.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post $2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.14%.

JWN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Vetr downgraded Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $41.54 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $42.00 target price on Nordstrom and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $45.00 target price on Nordstrom and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.77.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc is a fashion specialty retailer in the United States. The Company’s segments include Retail and Credit. As of March 20, 2017, the Company operated 344 the United States stores located in 40 states as well as an e-commerce business. The Company also offers its customers a variety of payment products and services, including credit and debit cards.

