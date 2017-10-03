China Digital TV Holding Co. (STV) Receives News Sentiment Rating of 0.28

News coverage about China Digital TV Holding Co. (NYSE:STV) has trended positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. China Digital TV Holding Co. earned a media sentiment score of 0.28 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the software maker an impact score of 48.2632181489096 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

China Digital TV Holding Co. (NYSE:STV) remained flat at $1.75 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 146,314 shares. China Digital TV Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average of $1.51.

China Digital TV Holding Co. Company Profile

China Digital TV Holding Co, Ltd. (CDTV Holding) is a holding company. The Company is a provider of conditional access (CA) systems to the People’s Republic of China’s (PRC) digital television market. The Company is engaged in the provision of cloud-based application platforms and CA systems. The Company’s CA systems, including smart cards, head-end software for television network operators and terminal-end licensing for set-top box manufacturers, enable digital television network operators in the PRC to control the distribution of content and value-added services to their subscribers and block unauthorized access to their networks.

