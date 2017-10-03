Children’s Place, Inc. (The) (PLCE) Given Buy Rating at FBR & Co

FBR & Co reissued their buy rating on shares of Children’s Place, Inc. (The) (NASDAQ:PLCE) in a research report released on Monday morning. FBR & Co currently has a $127.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Children’s Place, Inc. (The) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $112.00 price target on shares of Children’s Place, Inc. (The) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, September 10th. Bank of America Corporation set a $140.00 price target on shares of Children’s Place, Inc. (The) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Children’s Place, Inc. (The) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $128.36.

Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ PLCE) opened at 118.00 on Monday. Children’s Place, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.90 and a 12-month high of $125.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.62 and a 200 day moving average of $109.52.

Children’s Place, Inc. (The) (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. Children’s Place, Inc. (The) had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $373.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Children’s Place, Inc. (The)’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Children’s Place, Inc. will post $7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 11th. Children’s Place, Inc. (The)’s payout ratio is 22.92%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Children’s Place, Inc. (The) by 150.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Children’s Place, Inc. (The) by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Children’s Place, Inc. (The) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Children’s Place, Inc. (The) during the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Children’s Place, Inc. (The) by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter.

The Children’s Place, Inc (The Children’s Place) is a pure-play children’s specialty apparel retailer in North America. The Company sells apparel, accessories, footwear and other items for children. The Company operates through two segments: The Children’s Place U.S. and The Children’s Place International.

