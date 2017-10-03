Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. (CBI) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. (NYSE:CBI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CBI. KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Vertical Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America Corporation set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.05.

Shares of Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. (NYSE:CBI) opened at 17.31 on Monday. The stock’s market cap is $1.75 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day moving average of $20.06. Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $36.56.

Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. (NYSE:CBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The construction company reported ($2.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($3.81). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 3.92%. Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V.’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. will post ($1.83) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. news, insider Daniel M. Mccarthy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,922.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. by 832.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,253,638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,550,000 after buying an additional 4,690,447 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. by 3,280.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,175,222 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051,706 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. by 181.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,059,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,783 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. by 364.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 2,617,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,099 shares during the period. Finally, Fairpointe Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 4,048,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. Company Profile

Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. provides services to customers in energy infrastructure market. The Company provides services, such as conceptual design, technology, engineering, procurement, fabrication, modularization, construction, commissioning, maintenance, program management and environmental services.

