Shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, fifteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.91.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Chevron Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup Inc. cut their target price on shares of Chevron Corporation from $129.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets set a $120.00 target price on shares of Chevron Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised Chevron Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Chevron Corporation in a research note on Saturday, September 16th.

Get Chevron Corporation alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/chevron-corporation-cvx-receives-117-12-average-pt-from-brokerages.html.

In related news, insider James William Johnson sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $3,431,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Patricia E. Yarrington sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $4,329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,866,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,312 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,343 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron Corporation by 10,213.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,709,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,721,000 after acquiring an additional 5,653,686 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,626,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,567,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920,240 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,546,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,708,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182,250 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation by 669.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,230,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $337,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810,928 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,678,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,007,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE CVX) traded up 0.46% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,851,903 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.71 and a 200 day moving average of $107.63. Chevron Corporation has a one year low of $99.61 and a one year high of $119.00. The company has a market capitalization of $223.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 1.24. Chevron Corporation also saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 9,406 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 100% compared to the average volume of 4,703 call options.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Chevron Corporation had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $34.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.78) earnings per share. Chevron Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post $3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Chevron Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.26%.

About Chevron Corporation

Chevron Corporation (Chevron) manages its investments in subsidiaries and affiliates, and provides administrative, financial, management and technology support to the United States and international subsidiaries that engage in integrated energy and chemicals operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Upstream and Downstream.

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.