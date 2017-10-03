Chevron Corporation (CVX) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.17

Press coverage about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Chevron Corporation earned a news impact score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the oil and gas company an impact score of 45.9585915422051 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE CVX) traded up 0.33% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,892,189 shares. Chevron Corporation has a 52 week low of $99.61 and a 52 week high of $119.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.97 and its 200 day moving average is $107.70. The firm has a market cap of $223.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20 and a beta of 1.24. Chevron Corporation also was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 9,406 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 100% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,703 call options.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Chevron Corporation had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $34.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post $3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Chevron Corporation’s payout ratio is presently 140.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. UBS AG set a $105.00 price target on shares of Chevron Corporation and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $123.00 price objective on Chevron Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $130.00 price objective on Chevron Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Chevron Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.68.

In other Chevron Corporation news, CFO Patricia E. Yarrington sold 39,000 shares of Chevron Corporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $4,329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,866,018. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 2,312 shares of Chevron Corporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.38, for a total value of $248,262.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,312 shares of company stock worth $8,008,343 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chevron Corporation

Chevron Corporation (Chevron) manages its investments in subsidiaries and affiliates, and provides administrative, financial, management and technology support to the United States and international subsidiaries that engage in integrated energy and chemicals operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Upstream and Downstream.

