Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $16.63 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,156 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up 1.5% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $16,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,499,469 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,574,987,000 after purchasing an additional 12,806,535 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5,663.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,212,035 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $364,696,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069,557 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,796,869 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,500,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344,508 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,823,399 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $391,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,316 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,528,788 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $289,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,170 shares during the period. 71.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) traded up 0.30% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.84. 2,581,132 shares of the stock traded hands. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $37.38 and a 12-month high of $54.80. The firm has a market cap of $93.54 billion, a PE ratio of 75.41 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.53.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 14.43%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post $2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.30%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, insider Hubert L. Allen sold 4,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total transaction of $233,634.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,357,278.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Blaser sold 15,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 143,154 shares in the company, valued at $7,157,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 333,310 shares of company stock valued at $16,857,255. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Barclays PLC raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen and Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Sunday, September 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a range of healthcare products. The Company operates through four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products and Vascular Products. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products include a range of branded generic pharmaceuticals manufactured around the world and marketed and sold outside the United States.

