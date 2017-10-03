Chegg, Inc. (CHGG) Insider Sells $852,271.20 in Stock

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) insider Charles Geiger sold 56,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $852,271.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 543,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,130,311.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Charles Geiger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 15th, Charles Geiger sold 50,000 shares of Chegg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $726,500.00.

On Friday, September 1st, Charles Geiger sold 70,300 shares of Chegg stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $972,952.00.

On Tuesday, August 15th, Charles Geiger sold 50,000 shares of Chegg stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $764,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 1st, Charles Geiger sold 81,968 shares of Chegg stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $1,110,666.40.

On Monday, July 17th, Charles Geiger sold 50,000 shares of Chegg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total value of $686,500.00.

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE CHGG) traded up 2.09% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 883,531 shares. Chegg, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $15.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.56 and its 200 day moving average is $12.28. The company’s market cap is $1.46 billion.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $56.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.33 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 11.83% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post $0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Chegg by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 2.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 9.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 7.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 2.2% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 47,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CHGG shares. BidaskClub cut Chegg from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.68.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc is a student-first connected learning platform. The Company helps students study for college admission exams, find the colleges, get grades and test scores while in school, and find internships that allow them to gain skills to help them enter the workforce after college. The Company matches domestic and international students with colleges, universities and other academic institutions (collectively referred to as colleges) in the United States.

