Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $2.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.95% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Check Cap Ltd. is a medical diagnostics company. The company is engaged in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule for the screening of colorectal cancer. Check Cap Ltd. is based in Mount Carmel, Israel. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target (up from $6.00) on shares of Check-Cap in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Check-Cap in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Check-Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

Shares of Check-Cap (CHEK) traded up 1.63% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.87. The stock had a trading volume of 42,330 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.81. The company’s market capitalization is $31.75 million. Check-Cap has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $2.95.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that Check-Cap will post ($0.63) earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Check-Cap stock. Sabby Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) by 467.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,418,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,169,061 shares during the quarter. Check-Cap makes up about 0.1% of Sabby Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned about 8.36% of Check-Cap worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 19.29% of the company’s stock.

Check-Cap Company Profile

