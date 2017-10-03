CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 1,193 Shares of Nike, Inc. (NKE)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Nike, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,819 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Nike were worth $4,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nike by 13.5% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 179,183 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,572,000 after buying an additional 21,244 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its position in Nike by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 132,703 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,829,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in Nike by 505.3% in the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 215,870 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,736,000 after acquiring an additional 180,208 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its position in Nike by 124.1% in the second quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 12,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA raised its position in Nike by 4.6% in the second quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 148,206 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,744,000 after acquiring an additional 6,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Andrew Campion sold 5,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $339,886.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Trevor A. Edwards sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $11,526,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 729,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,047,424.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 362,117 shares of company stock valued at $20,935,321. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NKE. Stifel Nicolaus set a $66.00 target price on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $53.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Cowen and Company set a $54.00 price objective on Nike and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

Nike, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) traded down 0.62% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.55. 3,990,607 shares of the stock traded hands. Nike, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.01 and a 12 month high of $60.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.13. The company has a market cap of $84.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 0.61.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nike, Inc. will post $2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc is engaged in the design, development, marketing and selling of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories and services. The Company’s operating segments include North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Greater China, Japan and Emerging Markets. Its portfolio brands include the NIKE Brand, Jordan Brand, Hurley and Converse.

