CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) Receives Hold Rating from SunTrust Banks, Inc.

SunTrust Banks, Inc. reiterated their hold rating on shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) in a report published on Monday. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CNP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised CenterPoint Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.82 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.44.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE CNP) opened at 28.96 on Monday. CenterPoint Energy has a 12-month low of $21.83 and a 12-month high of $30.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.57 and its 200 day moving average is $28.40. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.62.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post $1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.2675 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.98%.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $29,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. AXA acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,436,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 1,521.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,034,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,076,193,000 after purchasing an additional 36,627,665 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 160.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 84,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 52,078 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,476,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,490,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,816,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates electric transmission and distribution facilities, and natural gas distribution facilities. The Electric Transmission & Distribution segment provides electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers.

