Centennial Res (CDEV) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

Press coverage about Centennial Res (NASDAQ:CDEV) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Centennial Res earned a media sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the oil and natural gas company an impact score of 45.4544104174319 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

CDEV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Centennial Res in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. KLR Group started coverage on Centennial Res in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centennial Res from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. J P Morgan Chase & Co initiated coverage on shares of Centennial Res in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $18.00 price target on shares of Centennial Res and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Centennial Res has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.57.

Shares of Centennial Res (CDEV) opened at 18.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.86 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.97 and a 200-day moving average of $17.97. Centennial Res has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $20.97.

Centennial Res (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $91.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.03 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Centennial Res will post $0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Centennial Res

Centennial Resource Development, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is focused on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The Company’s assets are concentrated in the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin.

