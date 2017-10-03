Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) Position Trimmed by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,740,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 808,295 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned 0.14% of Cenovus Energy worth $12,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVE. Allegis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 16.9% during the second quarter. Allegis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. 56.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cenovus Energy Inc alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/cenovus-energy-inc-cve-position-trimmed-by-tiaa-cref-investment-management-llc.html.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVE. BidaskClub cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. UBS AG cut Cenovus Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. cut Cenovus Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.11.

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) opened at 9.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.03. Cenovus Energy Inc has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $16.82. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.59.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 3.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc will post $0.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.89%.

About Cenovus Energy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.