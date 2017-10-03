Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) Position Held by Credit Capital Investments LLC

Credit Capital Investments LLC held its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Credit Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 23.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,026,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $398,284,000 after acquiring an additional 10,341,993 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 37.1% during the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 27,158,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $199,920,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354,590 shares during the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 106,932.2% during the second quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 5,122,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117,777 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 337.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,392,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 15.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,273,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $178,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,725 shares during the last quarter. 56.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) traded up 0.456% on Tuesday, hitting $9.905. The stock had a trading volume of 1,619,516 shares. Cenovus Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $16.82. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.043 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.03.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc will post $0.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

CVE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cenovus Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.11.

