Celanese Corporation (CE) Holdings Held by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors maintained its stake in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,646,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 1.92% of Celanese Corporation worth $251,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese Corporation by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celanese Corporation by 0.3% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese Corporation by 0.8% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in shares of Celanese Corporation by 2.2% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celanese Corporation by 3.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation (CE) traded up 0.76% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.23. 131,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Celanese Corporation has a 12-month low of $63.02 and a 12-month high of $106.62. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.48.

Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.03. Celanese Corporation had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 31.23%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Celanese Corporation will post $7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Corporation declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, July 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Celanese Corporation in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Celanese Corporation in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. UBS AG reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Celanese Corporation in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Celanese Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Celanese Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Celanese Corporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.05.

Celanese Corporation Company Profile

Celanese Corporation (Celanese) is a technology and specialty materials company. The Company’s segments include Advanced Engineered Materials, Consumer Specialties, Industrial Specialties, Acetyl Intermediates and Other Activities. The Advanced Engineered Materials segment includes the Company’s engineered materials business and certain affiliates.

