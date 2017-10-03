Castle Brands Inc (ROX) Price Target Raised to $2.00

Castle Brands Inc (NYSE:ROX) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Barrington Research from $1.80 to $2.00 in a report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.88% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castle Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Shares of Castle Brands (NYSE:ROX) opened at 1.39 on Tuesday. Castle Brands has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $2.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average of $1.65. The company’s market cap is $228.38 million.

Castle Brands (NYSE:ROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.18 million. Castle Brands had a negative return on equity of 201.80% and a negative net margin of 4.15%. Analysts predict that Castle Brands will post $0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROX. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Castle Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,669,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Castle Brands by 30.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,841,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,608,000 after buying an additional 889,189 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Castle Brands by 501.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 973,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 811,570 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Castle Brands by 89.1% during the second quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 772,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 364,209 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Castle Brands by 245.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 390,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 277,822 shares during the period.

Castle Brands Inc develops and markets premium and super premium brands in the beverage alcohol categories. The Company is engaged in the sale of premium beverage alcohol. Its beverage alcohol categories include rum, whiskey, liqueurs, vodka and tequila. Its brands include Gosling’s rum, Gosling’s Stormy Ginger Beer, Gosling’s Dark ‘n Stormy ready-to-drink cocktail, Jefferson’s bourbon, Jefferson’s Reserve, Jefferson’s Ocean Aged at Sea, Jefferson’s Wine Finish Collection, Jefferson’s The Manhattan: Barrel Finished Cocktail, Jefferson’s Chef’s Collaboration, Jefferson’s Wood Experiment, Jefferson’s Presidential Select, Jefferson’s Rye whiskey, Pallini liqueurs, Clontarf Irish whiskey, Knappogue Castle Whiskey, Brady’s Irish Cream, Boru vodka, Tierras tequila, Celtic Honey liqueur and Gozio amaretto.

