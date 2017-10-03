Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (CWST) Holdings Boosted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,644,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 322,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 6.33% of Casella Waste Systems worth $43,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CWST. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 57,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 32,466 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 25.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 414,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 83,729 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 690.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 47,949 shares during the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CWST shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

In other news, Director Michael K. Burke sold 31,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $564,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,096.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Hulligan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $323,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,674. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ CWST) opened at 18.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.73. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $19.13. The company’s market capitalization is $785.65 million.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Casella Waste Systems had a negative return on equity of 60.26% and a negative net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $154.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post $0.61 EPS for the current year.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc is a solid waste services company. The Company provides resource management services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling and organics services. It manages its solid waste operations on a geographic basis through two regional operating segments: Eastern and Western regions, each of which provides a range of solid waste services, and its recycling and commodity brokerage operations through its Recycling segment.

