Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,709 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $10,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cardinal Health by 1,041.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,444,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,835,000 after purchasing an additional 19,566,764 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,283,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632,836 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,915,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,089 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,557,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,285 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,637,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,577,000 after purchasing an additional 958,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) opened at 68.24 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.70 and a 1-year high of $84.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.74.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The firm had revenue of $32.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post $4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.4624 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 45.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS AG restated a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target (down from $79.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Cardinal Health from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.81.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company. The Company operates through two segments: Pharmaceutical and Medical. The Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical, specialty pharmaceutical, over-the-counter healthcare and consumer products. This segment also operates nuclear pharmacies and cyclotron facilities; provides pharmacy management services to hospitals, as well as medication therapy management and patient outcomes services to hospitals, other healthcare providers and payers, and provides services to healthcare companies.

