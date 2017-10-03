Capstar Financial Holdings (CSTR) & HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBC) Head-To-Head Survey

Capstar Financial Holdings (NASDAQ: CSTR) and HSBC Holdings PLC (NYSE:HSBC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Capstar Financial Holdings and HSBC Holdings PLC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capstar Financial Holdings 0 5 0 0 2.00 HSBC Holdings PLC 0 5 4 0 2.44

Capstar Financial Holdings presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.80%. HSBC Holdings PLC has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential downside of 45.00%. Given Capstar Financial Holdings’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Capstar Financial Holdings is more favorable than HSBC Holdings PLC.

Profitability

This table compares Capstar Financial Holdings and HSBC Holdings PLC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capstar Financial Holdings 3.40% 7.70% 0.79% HSBC Holdings PLC 1.42% 2.08% 0.16%

Dividends

HSBC Holdings PLC pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Capstar Financial Holdings does not pay a dividend. HSBC Holdings PLC pays out 400.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. HSBC Holdings PLC has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.4% of Capstar Financial Holdings shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.2% of HSBC Holdings PLC shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.3% of Capstar Financial Holdings shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Capstar Financial Holdings and HSBC Holdings PLC’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capstar Financial Holdings $36.95 million 6.14 $2.25 million $0.20 100.85 HSBC Holdings PLC $42.93 billion 4.59 $2.01 billion $0.50 98.18

HSBC Holdings PLC has higher revenue and earnings than Capstar Financial Holdings. HSBC Holdings PLC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capstar Financial Holdings, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Capstar Financial Holdings

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company operates primarily through its subsidiary, CapStar Bank. CapStar Bank is a commercial bank. The Company’s lines of business include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, healthcare, correspondent banking, personal and private banking and wealth management, and mortgage banking. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses, with a particular focus on businesses operating in the healthcare industry; commercial real estate loans; private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of business clients and other high net worth individuals, and correspondent banking services. As of June 30, 2016, the Company had seven locations, five of which are retail bank branches and two of which are mortgage origination offices.

About HSBC Holdings PLC

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) is the banking and financial services company. The Company manages its products and services through four businesses: Retail Banking and Wealth Management (RBWM), Commercial Banking (CMB), Global Banking and Markets (GB&M), and Global Private Banking (GPB). It operates across various geographical regions, which include Europe, Asia, Middle East and North Africa, North America and Latin America. RBWM business offers Retail Banking, Wealth Management, Asset Management and Insurance. CMB services include working capital, term loans, payment services and international trade facilitation, among other services, as well as expertise in mergers and acquisitions, and access to financial markets. GB&M supports government, corporate and institutional clients across the world. GPB’s products and services include Investment Management, Private Wealth Solutions, and a range of Private Banking services.

Receive News & Ratings for Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.