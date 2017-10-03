Capital World Investors Has $1.05 Billion Stake in Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (FOXA)

Capital World Investors lessened its stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,159,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,270,281 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 2.00% of Twenty-First Century Fox worth $1,053,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox by 1,328.3% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Twenty-First Century Fox by 4.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in Twenty-First Century Fox by 9.7% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Twenty-First Century Fox by 76.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Twenty-First Century Fox by 6.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Twenty-First Century Fox Inc. alerts:

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOXA) traded down 0.41% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.49. 965,404 shares of the stock traded hands. Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. has a one year low of $24.22 and a one year high of $32.60. The stock has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.41.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Twenty-First Century Fox had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. will post $2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. Twenty-First Century Fox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.64%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/capital-world-investors-has-1-05-billion-stake-in-twenty-first-century-fox-inc-foxa.html.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FOXA. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $33.00 target price on Twenty-First Century Fox and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a $36.00 target price on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

Twenty-First Century Fox Profile

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc is a media and entertainment company. The Company’s segments include Cable Network Programming; Television; Filmed Entertainment, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment and movie programming for distribution.

Receive News & Ratings for Twenty-First Century Fox Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twenty-First Century Fox Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.