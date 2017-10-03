Capital Research Global Investors Acquires 14,398,422 Shares of Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (FOXA)

Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,581,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,398,422 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 4.62% of Twenty-First Century Fox worth $2,425,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Israel Discount Bank of New York acquired a new stake in Twenty-First Century Fox in the first quarter valued at about $828,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Twenty-First Century Fox by 0.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 65,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Twenty-First Century Fox by 8.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,630,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,568 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its position in Twenty-First Century Fox by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC grew its position in Twenty-First Century Fox by 656.5% in the second quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,233,000 after acquiring an additional 252,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Twenty-First Century Fox Inc. alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a report on Friday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $36.00 price target on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $33.00 price target on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twenty-First Century Fox presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.43.

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (FOXA) traded down 0.23% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.54. 1,098,622 shares of the stock were exchanged. Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.22 and a 1-year high of $32.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.95 and its 200-day moving average is $28.41. The stock has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.26.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Twenty-First Century Fox had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. will post $2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. Twenty-First Century Fox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.64%.

WARNING: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/capital-research-global-investors-acquires-14398422-shares-of-twenty-first-century-fox-inc-foxa.html.

About Twenty-First Century Fox

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc is a media and entertainment company. The Company’s segments include Cable Network Programming; Television; Filmed Entertainment, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment and movie programming for distribution.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for Twenty-First Century Fox Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twenty-First Century Fox Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.