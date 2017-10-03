Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Emerson Electric Company (EMR)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric Company (NYSE:EMR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.3% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 22,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.8% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. 70.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric Company alerts:

In other news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $117,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,467.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.02.

Shares of Emerson Electric Company (NYSE:EMR) opened at 63.20 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Company has a 12-month low of $49.22 and a 12-month high of $64.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.64 and a 200-day moving average of $59.80.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Company will post $2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.33%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/capital-investment-advisory-services-llc-takes-position-in-emerson-electric-company-emr.html.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a diversified global manufacturing company, which provides solutions to customers by bringing technology and engineering together in the industrial, commercial and consumer markets around the world. The Company operates through four segments based on the nature of the products and services rendered: Process Management, Industrial Automation, Climate Technologies and Commercial & Residential Solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.