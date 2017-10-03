Capital International Investors Maintains Stake in Kite Pharma, Inc. (KITE)

Capital International Investors continued to hold its stake in Kite Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,314,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 2.30% of Kite Pharma worth $136,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Kite Pharma by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,936,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,127,000 after acquiring an additional 132,400 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Kite Pharma by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,570,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,473,000 after purchasing an additional 153,400 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Kite Pharma by 214.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 17,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kite Pharma by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Cynthia M. Butitta sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $1,546,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 132,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,689,836.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Arie Belldegrun sold 26,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.66, for a total value of $4,733,502.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 135,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,345,187.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 209,785 shares of company stock valued at $27,323,220. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KITE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks, Inc. lowered shares of Kite Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Kite Pharma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Kite Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up previously from $121.00) on shares of Kite Pharma in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kite Pharma in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.64.

Shares of Kite Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITE) remained flat at $179.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares. Kite Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $39.82 and a one year high of $179.95. The company’s market capitalization is $10.28 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.51 and its 200-day moving average is $108.44.

Kite Pharma (NASDAQ:KITE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.97) by $0.03. Kite Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,117.44% and a negative return on equity of 59.56%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.91) earnings per share. Kite Pharma’s revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kite Pharma, Inc. will post ($8.23) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kite Pharma Profile

Kite Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapy products to target and kill cancer cells. The Company offers engineered autologous cell therapy, which is an approach to the treatment of cancer. Its therapy involves modifying a patient’s T cells outside the patient’s body, or ex vivo, causing the T cells to express chimeric antigen receptors (CARs), or T cell receptors (TCRs), and then reinfusing the engineered T cells back into the patient.

