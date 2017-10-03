Capital Guardian Trust Co. Reduces Position in Lamar Advertising Company (LAMR)

Capital Guardian Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the period. Capital Guardian Trust Co.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clinton Group Inc. increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 254.9% during the second quarter. Clinton Group Inc. now owns 30,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 22,176 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the second quarter valued at approximately $915,000. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 67.9% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 42,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 17,273 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.6% in the second quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,125,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LAMR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ LAMR) traded up 0.27% on Tuesday, hitting $67.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,148 shares. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1-year low of $58.68 and a 1-year high of $79.09.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.37). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 28.21% and a net margin of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $397.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post $3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.21%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company is an outdoor advertising company in the United States. The Company operates in the advertising segment. The Company sells advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches and logo plates. It operates three types of outdoor advertising displays: billboards, logo signs and transit advertising displays.

