Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Decreases Position in U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,791 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $8,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,509,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,888,995,000 after buying an additional 903,504 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 52.5% during the first quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,571,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,451,000 after acquiring an additional 9,150,126 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,157,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,074,000 after acquiring an additional 259,093 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,507,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,636,000 after acquiring an additional 152,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,251,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,985,000 after acquiring an additional 231,478 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on USB. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, June 9th. BidaskClub upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Argus raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.38.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE USB) opened at 53.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.99. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $42.37 and a 12 month high of $56.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.87.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post $3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.04%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp is a multi-state financial services holding company. The Company provides a full range of financial services, including lending and depository services, cash management, capital markets, and trust and investment management services. It also engages in credit card services, merchant and automated teller machine (ATM) processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing.

